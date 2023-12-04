AGC objects to Zuraida’s legal bid to reclaim PBM top post

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has objected to Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin’s application for leave to initiate a judicial review against the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to seek a declaration that she is the rightful Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president.

Federal Counsel M. Kogilambigai, in her submission, told the High Court that the dispute in PBM is an internal matter for the parties to resolve.

“The court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter due to the ouster clause under Section 18C in the Societies Act 1966,” she said.

Zuraida’s counsel, Mohamed Ashmeer Ashrof, argued that the dispute had been settled and a notice was sent to RoS in October last year.

“However, the RoS did not recognise her as the party president,“ he said.

After hearing the submissions from both parties, Judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh fixed May 11 for further clarification and to deliver his decision on the AGC’s objection.

Zuraida, 65, who filed the application on March 24 and named the RoS as the sole respondent, sought a declaration that RoS’ action to retain Datuk Larry Soon @ Larry Sng Wei Shen as the PBM president was unlawful, and a mandamus order to compel RoS to recognise her as PBM’s rightful president effective Oct 7, 2022.

The former Ampang Member of Parliament, in her supporting affidavit, said she received a letter from PBM on Oct 27, 2022, informing her about her appointment as PBM president.

However, Zuraida said she had received a letter from the party dated Dec 19 of the same year, in which Soon declared himself as the PBM president and suspended her membership.

The former plantation industries and commodities minister said she learned of her sacking from the PBM through The Star news portal on Dec 27, 2022, but never received any notice, letter or information from the party about it. - Bernama