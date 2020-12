KUALA LUMPUR: Pontian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan failed for the third time in his attempt to get the court to drop the charges against him for failing to declare RM2 million received from Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and giving false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

This followed a decision by the Attorney-General’s Chamber (AGC) in rejecting the third representation submitted by Ahmad in relation to the two charges made against him.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Noor Hafizan Zakaria informed the court on the AGC’s decision the case management before Sessions Court Judge Ahmad Kamar Jamaludin.

“The prosecution had submitted a representation for the third time and it was briefed to the Attorney- General (Tan Sri Idrus Harun) and was rejected on Oct 5,“ she said.

During the proceeding, the prosecution also requested that a new trial date be set as the deputy public prosecutor and the investigating officer in the case are in quarantined for having close contact with Covid-19 patients.

Following which, Ahmad Kamar set July 5 to 8; 12 to 15 and 26 to 29 next year to hear the case.

On the charge of money laundering, Ahmad, 54, was alleged to have violated Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 by not stating his real income on the RM2 million he received from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013.

The offence was allegedly committed at the IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, on April 30, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

The other was for giving false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) when questioned by MACC investigating officer, Principal Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Zairi Zainal, over the issue at the media conference room, Parliament Building, Jalan Parlimen here, between 2.45 pm and 3.30 pm on July 4, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 32(8)c) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM3 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty. -Bernama