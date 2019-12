KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of Malaysia heading towards ageing nation status by 2030 drew the attention of senators when debating the Supply Bill 2020 today.

Senator Asmak Husin, who brought up the issue, asked if the government would collaborate with places of worship in an effort to build more senior citizen activity centres (PAWE) in the country.

According to the United Nations’s projections, Malaysia will achieve ageing nation status by 2030 when 15% of its population will consist of those aged 60 years and above.

Senator Dr Ahmad Azam Hamzah proposed for the government to continuously carry out health programmes because lifestyle-related disease patterns would change as society ages.

“It is also due to the cost of treating chronic illnesses is very high,“ he added.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues tomorrow. - Bernama