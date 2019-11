KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) has consented to his appointment as the royal patron of the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM).

He succeeds his late father, Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah.

SAM president Jasni Shafie in a press statement said he was informed of the matter by the Senior Private Secretary to His Majesty, Col (Rtd) Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim in a letter received from Istana Negara yesterday.

A delegation from SAM led by Jasni had an audience with the King on Oct 30 to invite him to take over the role held by Sultan Ahmad Shah since the association’s establishment in 1969.

“His Majesty’s consent to become the royal patron of SAM is the highest recognition for the local sports media community, and symbolises His Majesty’s keen interest and undivided attention towards sports in the country.

“Your concern and interest, as well as your background in the local and international sports arena, give us the confidence that Your Majesty is the most promising candidate to continue the legacy of the late Sultan Ahmad Shah as the Royal Patron of this association,“ he said.

He added that SAM, which oversees writers and sports media practitioners across the country, hoped that the King’s patronage would inspire members to continue to help sports development in the country through credible and reliable reporting.

On April 10, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had graced the SAM-100 Plus Awards Ceremony which coincided with the association’s 50th-anniversary celebration. — Bernama