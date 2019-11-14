Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah proclaimed UPNM chancellor

PUTRAJAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was today proclaimed as Chancellor of the National Defence University (UPNM).

The instrument of appointment was presented to His Majesty by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu at the university’s 10th convocation ceremony at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here.

Also present at the ceremony was the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

In expressing his appreciation, Sultan Abdullah said the appointment would give him the opportunity to serve and share his thoughts on education for sustainability in relation to security and defence issues.

Sultan Abdullah said to become the premier defence university in the region, it was only appropriate for the field of defence to be the main agenda for UPNM studies, in line with the university’s objective to become a centre of excellence in defence technology, military affairs and security studies.

Sultan Abdullah said it was important for UPNM to move in tandem with changing global security dimensions and strategic environment, as the world’s political, economic and strategic landscapes were constantly changing.

“The world is in the throes of the 4th Industrial Revolution. This means that defence technology is far different from when the Malaysian Armed Forces was established almost 68 years ago. A new ecosystem has emerged that is capable of changing the defence structure of a country.”

As such he said the university’s programme should be expanded to include studies in digital defence and defence automation as well as cyber physical systems.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also said that UPNM should be able to produce future leaders who are dedicated in serving to achieve the country’s strategic interests which had been among the aspirations of the university’s founders.

Sultan Abdullah added that such leaders could only be among those who have knowledge of the world and life after death, grounded with the values of patriotism and principles of the ‘Rukun Negara’ with emphasis on military discipline and ethos.

Sultan Abdullah also hoped that the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Defence, the Malaysian Armed Forces and defence industry partners would continue to contribute to UPNM to enable its survival to remain a key contributor to the country’s prosperity and sovereignty.

At the ceremony Sultan Abdullah conferred an Honorary Doctorate of Strategic Studies and International Relations to General (R) Tan Sri Yaakob Mohd Zin and an Honorary Doctorate in Resource Management to General (R) Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Abdul Hamid.

Former Armed Forces chief Admiral (R) Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor who has been appointed UPNM pro-chancellor also received his appointment letter at the event which saw 969 graduates receiving their scrolls. - Bernama