Agong appoints Muhyiddin as 8th PM

PETALING JAYA: After a week-long political impasse, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has appointed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) as the new prime minister of Malaysia.

This was confirmed by the comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement today.

The announcement came after the Agong had met with all party leaders for them to nominate their pick for the eight prime minister.

“All political party leaders and independent MPs were asked to nominate a member of Parliament as their choice of premier.

“After getting representation from the relevant quarters, in the opinion of the Agong, the member of Parliament who will most likely obtain the majority support of the Dewan Rakyat is Pagoh MP, Muhyiddin.

“Aa such, his royal highness has assented to appoint Muhyiddin as the Prime Minister, in line with Article 40(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution,” he said.