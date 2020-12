KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates this morning.

According to a statement uploaded on the Istana Negara Facebook, the special flight with the King onboard, touched down at 11 am.

Upon arrival, Al-Sultan Abdullah went through the Covid-19 screening at the airport’s Bunga Raya Complex, adhering to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

After the screening test, His Majesty wore the pink wristband and will undergo self-quarantine for seven days, while members of the delegation will do the same at locations determined by the MOH.

Earlier, before departing for home, Al-Sultan Abdullah went through the Covid-19 screening test at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The five-day special visit to Abu Dhabi by the King which ended yesterday was at the invitation of its Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan. -Bernama