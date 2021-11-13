Agong attends investiture ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) today attended the investiture ceremony in conjunction with his official birthday celebration.

Also present was the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The arrival of Their Majesties at Istana Negara was received by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his wife Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin.

In conjunction with the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, 1,207 individuals were conferred the 2021 Federal orders, decorations and medals.

Of the total, 44 individuals will receive their awards today.

This is the second year that saw the ceremony held under the new normal in compliance with tight standard operation procedures (SOPs) following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guests present are required to wear face masks, screen their body temperature and scan MySejahtera QR code at the Istana Negara security post.

Personnel on duty at the Istana Negara also put on face masks and seats at Balairong Seri were arranged based on physical distancing as stipulated by the Health Ministry.

-Bernama