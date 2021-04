KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred the Darjah Kerabat (D. K.) Pahang award on the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

The Darjah kebesaran Sri Indera Mahkota Pahang Yang Amat Dihormati award was presented to the Selangor ruler at a ceremony held at Dewan Sri Maharaja, Istana Negara, here.

At the ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah was also conferred the DK Selangor Yang Amat Dihormati award by Sultan Sharafuddin.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Permaisuri of Selangor Sultanah Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin were in attendance.

Also present were the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah and the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah. - Bernama