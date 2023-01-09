Agong congratulates Unity Gov’t for well-organised, extraordinary 2023 National Day celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has extended the highest appreciation and congratulations to the Unity Government over the extraordinary and vibrant 2023 National Day celebrations that were successfully organised at Dataran Putrajaya yesterday.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Major General Datuk Zahari Mohd Ariffin said His Majesty also expressed his delight and admiration over the celebrations organised with the involvement of government departments and agencies as well as the private sector.

He said the National Day celebrations this year were truly a meaningful one for both Al-Sultan Abdullah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah as Their Majesties had celebrated the momentous occasion for the final time as King and Queen.

“The celebrations will go down as a sweet memory and will always be cherished by Their Majesties,” Zahari said in a statement today.

He also said that Al-Sultan Abdullah was touched and thanked the people of various races who had attended and gave their support to the historic event.

Zahari said His Majesty was extremely impressed with the performances of the contingents and participants of various age groups who had displayed the highest level of patriotism and love for the nation.

The King also expressed pride over the spirit of patriotism and unity seen in the National Day celebrations organised across the country, adding that this feat deserved much praise.

His Majesty hoped this spirit of unity was a reflection of the closeness of the people which would go on to strengthen national harmony.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also invited the people to pray that Malaysia’s sovereignty is safeguarded and the nation continues to be showered with peace and blessings.

More than 100,000 people attended the celebrations at Dataran Putrajaya here today, which involved 17,262 participants, 67 contingents, 36 brass bands, 534 land and air assets, and 100 service animals. The event was also viewed by millions of Malaysians via live broadcast on television and social media platforms. -Bernama