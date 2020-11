KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has conveyed his condolences to the family of Sinar Harian group editor-in-chief Datuk Baharom Mahusin, who died today.

In a statement on the Istana Negara Facebook, His Majesty also expressed his sadness on the passing of Baharom, saying it was a major loss especially to Malaysian journalism.

“His Majesty highly appreciates the contributions and services of Baharom to society. His Majesty hopes that the family of Baharom would be patient and resolute in facing this test and moment of grief.

“His Majesty prays that the soul of Allahyarham would be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the righteous,” the statement said.

Baharom, 54, died at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre this morning after suffering various complications due to bacterial infection in the blood.

He was appointed as editor-in-chief of Sinar Harian in April last year and had also held senior posts in Kosmo! and Utusan Malaysia.

In his 28-year career in journalism, Baharom had served as the London correspondent of Utusan Malaysia and was a popular and well-known figure in the media fraternity. — Bernama