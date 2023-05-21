Agong: Embrace value of unity as nation’s key asset

KUCHING: All Malaysians should make the value of unity as the major asset for the nation’s future, said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

According to His Majesty, the people should also reduce differences among themselves by bridging the gaps of race and religion.

“Like the proverb, charity begins at home, so it is appropriate for me to state here that indeed unity begins at home in our country,“ he said when officiating the national level National Unity Week celebration here, today.

Earlier, His Majesty’s arrival at 11 am was greeted by the Yang Dipertua of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Also on hand to receive Al-Sultan Abdullah were Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

At the same event, Al-Sultan Abdullah also launched a unity theme song that combines the various dialects in Malaysia entitled Setia Perpaduan.

Unity Week 2023, which will take place from May 20 to 28, will also be held in 15 locations across the country including Bertam Square, Penang; Papar Community Hall, Sabah; Dataran Tasik Kluang, Johor and Pantai Balok Recreation Centre, Kuantan, Pahang.

With the theme of ‘Unity in Diversity’, the main objective of organising Unity Week is to foster the spirit of unity and spread knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the diversity of customs and cultures in the Malaysian community. - Bernama