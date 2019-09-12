Agong expresses concern over haze in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) has expressed concern over the unhealthy air situation occurring in several areas in Malaysia.

Al-Sultan Abdullah advised the people to be concerned with the air quality around them and to take preventive measures to reduce the impact on their health following the haze situation in several states.

According to a statement issued by the Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, His Majesty urged the people, especially those suffering from chronic diseases to reduce physical activities in open areas to reduce exposure to the haze if they had to carry out transactions outside the building.

“His Majesty also advised the people to drink a lot of water (at least eight glasses of water per day) besides being concerned about their personal health and to seek immediate treatment if they were unwell.

“His Majesty hoped that activities that could increase air pollution, particularly open burning could be avoided,” the statement said.

The statement added that His Majesty emphasised that everyone avoided open burning or prevent their land or premises from being trespassed and resulting in open burning being done by irresponsible individuals.

His Majesty also suggested that people followed current development on the haze via official portal websites of the government agencies and the mainstream media to avoid the dissemination of fake news, according to the statement. — Bernama