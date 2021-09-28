Agong expresses satisfaction over special visit to UK

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed satisfaction over his 10-day special visit to the United Kingdom which ended last Sunday.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement today said Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed satisfaction and pleasure for having met with the Malaysian diaspora in the UK, saying that it was an important opportunity for him to learn about his subjects, their development and the status of their wellbeing, wherever they are.

“The meeting with the Malaysian diaspora in the UK was divided into two sessions, with the first held at the Malaysian High Commission at Belgrave Square, London, on Sept 24, and the second at The Shire, London, on Sept 26, which was also attended by Malaysians residing in Liverpool, Manchester and Wales.

“His Majesty also expresses pride in the capability and success of Malaysian-owned companies and government agencies running business and investment in the UK,” he said.

The special visit by Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah to the UK was from Sept 17 to 26, and the royal couple will stay back in London before returning home next month.

The special visit is the royal couple’s second to the UK since Sultan Abdullah became the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, with their first being a seven-day trip starting from Dec 9, 2019.

Ahmad Fadil said during the special visit His Majesty also visited the Battersea Power Station and the Tun Abdul Razak Research Centre in Brickendonbury, Hertford.

The Battersea Power Station is Malaysia’s iconic project on 16.99 hectares of land in London, a joint venture between Permodalan Nasional Berhad, Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Sime Darby Property and SP Setia Berhad since 2012.

The TARRC, on the other hand, is a rubber research and promotion centre for the Malaysian Rubber Board established in 1938 and originally known as British Rubber Manufacturers Research Association.

Ahmad Fadil said during the special visit, the King also met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Al Nahyan in London during which they discussed bilateral ties and efforts to enhance Malaysia and United Arab Emirates cooperation in other fields.

“Both of them had attended the Sandhurst Military College in 1978 and 1979 and have remained close friends until today,” he said.

Last March, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Abu Dhabi National National Oil Company (ADNOC) based in the United Arab Emirates and Masdar to continue cooperation across the energy value chain.

The success of Petronas in inking the two MoUs followed the special visit of Al-Sultan Abdullah to Abu Dhabi in December last year.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Fadil said the King is also scheduled to meet with UK Chief of Defence Staff Sir General Nicholas Carter tomorrow to discuss bilateral military cooperation between Malaysia and the UK.- Bernama