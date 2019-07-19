Agong installation ceremony a symbol of nation’s pride: Academician

KUALA LUMPUR: The installation ceremony of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on July 30 is a symbol of the country’s pride, says an academician

International Islamic University’s Law Faculty lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Shamrahayu Abd Aziz said the ceremony, which was a form of respect for the royal institution, also reflected Malaysia’s rich customs, culture and identity as a sovereign nation.

“It (the installation ceremony) shows our tradition as a country and how we hold the royal institution close to our hearts.

“It raises the pride of the nation, especially when the ceremony is carried out in a precise and orderly manner, which demonstrates that we have our very own distinct traditions,“ she said while appearing as a guest speaker on Bernama News Channel’s ‘Ruang Bicara programme last night. — Bernama