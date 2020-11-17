Agong, Permaisuri express condolonces to Hasbullah’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the family members of Gerik MP Datuk Hasbullah Osman, who died yesterday evening.

According to a statement posted on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over Hasbullah’s passing, and hoped that his family would remain patient and resilient during this difficult time.

“Their Majesties think highly of and appreciate the services of the late (Hasbullah) to the community and the country.

“Both of them pray for the deceased’s soul be showered with blessings from Allah and placed among the righteous and the pious,“ read the statement.

Hasbullah, 63, lost consciousness after suffering a heart attack while in a car at his wife’s hometown village in Raub, Pahang at about 6.30pm yesterday. He was rushed to the Raub Hospital before being pronounced dead at about 7pm.

He had served as Temenggor assemblyman from 2004 -2013, and Gerik MP from 2013 to date, and was appointed as the chairman of Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) on May 11 this year.

Hasbullah had also been a political secretary to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when the latter was the deputy prime minister in 2009.-Bernama