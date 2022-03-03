Agong, Raja Permaisuri convey condolences to family of former national athletics coach

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah expressed their condolences to the family of former athlete and national athletics coach Shamsuddin Jaafar who died yesterday.

Through a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties also expressed their sadness with the passing of Shamsuddin and expressed the hope that his family would be patient and resolute in facing the situation.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also described Shamsuddin’s death as a great loss for the country’s athletics.

“Their Majesties pray that his soul will be showered with blessings by Allah SWT and placed with the righteous.

“Their Majesties appreciate and praise highly his service, deeds and sacrifices for the country,” according to the posting.

Shamsuddin, 86, who was born on March 15, 1936, in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, is the father of Comptroller of the Royal Household at Istana Negara, Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

Shamsuddin had represented the country and won a gold medal in 4X400 metre at SEAP Games (now known as SEA Games) in 1965 in Kuala Lumpur.

He had also served as national athletics coach for the Asian Games in 1970 in Bangkok, in 1974 in Tehran and in 1978 di Bangkok, as well as the Olympics in Munich in 1972. — Bernama