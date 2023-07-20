Agong’s decree timely reminder for all parties to remain united: Analysts

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s (pix) decree yesterday for the people to avoid harbouring envy or committing slander is seen as a timely reminder that all parties must remain united and uphold good character traits.

Universiti Teknologi Mara’s (UiTM) Institution of Malay Rulers Chair Fellow Mujibu Abd Muis said that the King’s decree was in line with the country’s multi-racial population.

“Therefore, all parties need to be open-minded, respect each other and be tolerant in every situation with the state elections just around the corner.

“Whatever happens, always uphold the Constitution and put the spirit of Rukun Negara first, regardless of the political ideology,” he said when contacted today.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah, during the national-level 1445H/2023 Maal Hijrah celebration yesterday (July 19), advised the people to avoid harbouring envy or committing slander.

His Majesty also said that the people should not be narrow-minded or have a negative mindset as such attitude and behaviour would not benefit the society and country.

Political analyst and author of the book entitled ‘Pilihan Raya Demokrasi Malaysia: Tanding, Pilih, Tadbir dan Menang’, Dr G.Manimaran, when contacted, suggested that the Election Commission (EC) to review the provisions in the Election Offences Act so that stern action can be taken against parties and candidates who using a malicious approach before, during and after the elections.

He said this is because the politics of envy, committing slanders and the use of religious and racial approaches are not suitable for a pluralistic Malaysia.

“Focus on the people’s issues, not on things which can threaten the well-being, peace and prosperity of the country,” he said.

Manimaran said political parties need to avoid using disharmonious political practices especially when the state elections are only a few weeks away.

Head of the Department of Social Sciences and senior lecturer at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia’s (UHTM) Centre for General Studies and Curriculum, Dr Harliana Halim, when contacted said that all parties need to carry out their responsibilities and main roles as Malaysians, to obey and uphold His Majesty’s decree.

“His Majesty’s decree for people to avoid harbouring envy and slander should be fully understood in the upcoming state elections, to preserve unity.

“Activities and actions of all parties whether politicians, community leaders and the people during the state elections which could lead to the loss of unity especially in the context of sensitive issues should be avoided,” she said.

Harliana said it is important for the people to ensure that His Majesty’s decree is upheld because unity is the measuring stick and core to the country’s stability. -Bernama