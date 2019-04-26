Agong visits Sarawak Islamic Council Complex

KUCHING: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today visited the Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) Complex here.

His Majesty arrived at the complex at 9.05 am and was accompanied by Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

During the visit which lasted an hour, Sultan Abdullah was given a briefing by MIS president Datuk Misnu Taha, and presented the instruments of appointment to MIS president, State Mufti and MIS councillors.

Sultan Abdullah will proceed to the Darul Hana Mosque in Petra Jaya for Friday prayers later.

This is His Majesty’s first visit to the state after ascending the federal throne on Jan 31.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong is the Head of Islam in the four states ruled by appointed Governors, namely Sabah, Sarawak, Penang and Malacca, as well as in the three Federal Territories. — Bernama