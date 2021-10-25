Agrofood sector: Conducive environment to be offered to attract youth participation — Ronald

KUALA LUMPUR: A conducive environment through financial facilities, agricultural insurance, product digitalisation and online market access will be offered to attract youth participation in the agro-food sector.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the wider adoption of technology is expected to attract the interest of youth and hence reduce the nation’s dependence on foreign labour.

“This is not only to attract the youth but also to boost the country’s economy.

“Although the Covid-19 pandemic happened in 2020, the agro-food sector is showing positive growth. I hope with the launch of efficient programmes, this sector can help the country’s economy,“ he said at the National Agrofood Policy 2021-2030 (DAN 2.0), here, today.

The event was also attended by Deputy MAFI Minister I and II, Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah and Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh, respectively, Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Rosol Wahid and MAFI secretary-general Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid.

Ronald said today’s youths are involved with “service providers” and so, are indirectly involved in this sector.

“They have provided services for the operation of drones for agriculture. We want to see them not only as digital service providers, but involved in cultivation and all agro chains.’ — Bernama