Ahmad Faizal on the defensive over Pandelela allegation

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he will get a thorough explanation on the sexual harassment issue which was revealed by the country’s diving athelete Datuk Pandelela Rinong before taking further action.

Speaking in Parliament today, he said the government is taking this matter seriously especially since it involves national athlethes and their coaches.

He then blamed the media for taking his remarks out of context where they seemed to claim he questioned why Pandelela only wanted to reveal her experience involving her former coach now when it happened many years ago.

“What I said in the press conference yesterday may have been taken out of context by the media. What I meant is that we have to get further clarification from Pandelela herself and those involved in this matter, “he said.

“I will get a thorough explanation before taking any appropriate action,“ he said responding to Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Ind-Muar) who wished to know the government’s stance on the issue.

Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Puchong) then reprimanded Ahmad Faizal, saying he is unfit to be the youth and sports minister because he failed to support the victims of the alleged sexual harassment.

Gobind then added that there is no time limit set for a person to lodge a complaint related to obscene jokes or criminal problems.

“Does this minister know that there is no time limitation in criminal law? So if there is a complaint, even if it has been a long time, action should be taken,” he said.

“And you as the minister should set an example and stand up to support athletes like this in your ministry,“ he said,

Ahmad Faizal then replied that he understood that there was no time frame for making such a complaint, including the case in question and that he strongly agreed with what Gobind said earlier.

“Action is now being taken and I will try to listen to all parties before giving an explanation, that’s what I said in the media conference yesterday. I’ve uploaded the video on my facebook page for all to hear what i said,“ he said.