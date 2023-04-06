Ahmad Faizal to sit out state polls

SEREMBAN: Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) said today he will not be contesting in any one of the six state elections due this year.

Despite just only being appointed the new Negeri Sembilan Bersatu chairman, Ahmad Faizal said that the position was not meant to be a ticket to contest, adding that his job was to help the party machinery ahead of the state elections.

“I am making an announcement today not to contest because I am from Perak and I intend to serve in my own state,” he told reporters after chairing the Negeri Sembilan Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional committee meetings for the first time since his appointment.

Ahmad Faizal replaced former Kuala Pilah MP Datuk Eddin Syazlee Syith as state chairman earlier this month.

On Bersatu’s seat allocation for the state polls, Ahmad Faizal said allocations for Negeri Sembilan have been completed pending endorsement by the party leadership.

Apart from Negeri Sembilan, the other five states facing elections are Selangor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Penang. - Bernama