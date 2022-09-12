Ahmad Fuzi visits RMAF Butterworth air base

BUTTERWORTH: The Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak held a working visit to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Butterworth Air Base, here, for the very first time today.

The RMAF in a statement today informed that Ahmad Fuzi arrived at the Butterworth Air Base at about noon and was greeted by Air Force deputy chief Lt Gen Datuk Indera Muhamad Norazlan Aris and Air Region 1 commander Maj Gen Datuk Mahadzer Amin.

“Upon arrival, Ahmad Fuzi took a salute and inspected the Main Guard of Honor from Butterworth Air Base comprising 3 officers and 103 personnel led by Major Mohd Ariffaizi Omar, accompanied by a band from the Air Force Academy led by Lieutenant Muhamad Haniff Che Razak.

“Ahmad Fuzi then visited the static exhibition of HAWK MK 108 and F/A-18-D Hornet fighter aircraft, EC 725 and AW 139 helicopters as well as RMAF fire engines, before signing the visitor’s book,“ read the statement.

Ahmad Fuzi was then briefed on the operations, roadmap and challenges faced at the Butterworth Air Base before joining the Friday prayers at Surau Salahuddin Al-Ayyubi located at the base.

He also presented food baskets to 100 individuals at the base comprising RMAF personnel, civil servants under the base’s administration, family members, special children and ‘muallaf’ (new converts to Islam). - Bernama