Ahmad Maslan: Stability of Unity Govt vital to continue efforts to improve economy, standard of living

PONTIAN: The stability of the Unity Government is deemed as vital to continue efforts to improve the country’s economic level, while also contributing to the people’s standard of living.

Explaining that the Unity Government is still stable and strong, Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the results of the recently concluded state elections does not affect the federal government level.

“The stability of the federal government is very important for us to continue our journey, (upgrade) the lives of the people and improve the level of the national economy as well as provide confidence to various parties to continue investing in the capital market, stock market or the manufacturing sector in our country.

“Political stability is the key to why investors come to Malaysia to invest in all kinds of market, whether manufacturing, capital markets and others,” he said after the “Tinjauan dan program ramah mesra Timbalan Menteri Kewangan 1 bersama Majlis Sukan Sekolah Daerah (MSSD) Pontian” session here today.

He was commenting on the recent state elections’ results. In the elections involving six states last Saturday, Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional controlled three states namely Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang while Perikatan Nasional controlled Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.-Bernama