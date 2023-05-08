Ahmad Zahid: More job opportunities in Kedah if state aligned with federal govt

KEPALA BATAS: More job opportunities can be created in Kedah if the leadership of the state is aligned with the federal government, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said this was because the influx of foreign investments has created many employment opportunities.

The Barisan Nasional chairman also questioned the lack of development in Kedah despite its proximity to Penang since there were claims that Selangor has benefited from its proximity to Kuala Lumpur.

He said the additional investment of RM30 billion by a German company in Kulim would create a good employment hub in Kedah.

“Currently, Kulim Hi-Tech Park accommodates about 40,000 jobs but remember that it falls under the jurisdiction of the federal government, and we continue to support investors who wish to invest in this area.

“If the Kedah government is aligned with the federal government, Insya-Allah, we will help provide Kedahans with even more employment opportunities,” he said when launching the MYFuturejobs Career Carnival with UMNO Women and Family Affairs Council (HAWA) here today.-Bernama