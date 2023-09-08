Ahmad Zahid: Unity Govt offers various programmes for development of Orang Asli community

“Each of us is special and plays an important role in shaping the identity of the multi-racial society in Malaysia that we love,“ he said.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government has offered various programmes for the development of the Orang Asli community, especially the youths, so that they can enjoy the country’s progress along with the rest of Malaysians, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said he would continue the development agenda of empowering the Orang Asli so that the community would continue to enjoy prosperity and progress in the economic, social, health and education aspects.

“Each of us is special and plays an important role in shaping the identity of the multi-racial society in Malaysia that we love,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Ahmad Zahid also wished Happy International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples to all Orang Asli people in Malaysia.

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is observed on Aug 9 each year to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world’s indigenous population.

This year’s theme is ‘Indigenous Youth as Agents of Change for ‘Self-determination’.

In February, Ahmad Zahid announced the approval of a RM200,000 fund for the development of the Malaysian Orang Asli Youth Council (MBOAM), while the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) contributed RM200,000 in the form of equipment for the organisation.

He is also targeting 800 Orang Asli youths to join the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes this year, compared to more than 700 youths last year.-Bernama