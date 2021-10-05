Ahmad Zahid warns party members over Malacca issue (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has warned his party members that they should be prepared to be dismissed from the party for betraying it.

He said in a media conference at parliament today that the party will continue to support embattled Malacca Chief Minister (CM) Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali to lead the state in a caretaker government until the Election Commission announces an official date for polls.

“My advice (to the chief minister) is to give priority to the people in the state regardless of religion, those in the cities or in the suburbs. Also priority should be given to the health aspect especially during this Covid-19 crisis,“ he said.

He said due to the advice given by the National Security Council (MKN) and Health Ministry, it is not advisable for now to hold a state election within 60 day as stipulated by law, taking into consideration the Sabah polls last year which caused a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases nationwide.

He stressed that all Umno members, whether they are assemblymen or MPs, should focus on being loyal to the party especially when (the government) is led by Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“I hope they are ready to face action from the party to be removed as members,“ he said.

“Therefore, I hope (they) make a smart move in terms of the political aspect,“ he added.

It is believed he was hinting at former chief minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron, the Sungai Udang assemblyman, and Datuk Nor Azman Hassan, the Pantai Kundor assemblyman, who initiated the collapse.

He then said that they are waiting for the EC to decide whether to hold the state polls or not.

This follows after the dissolution of the Malacca state assembly which had been agreed upon by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam after four state assemblymen retracted support for the now former chief minister.