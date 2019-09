KUALA LUMPUR: An artificial intelligence (AI)-based profiling platform that provides students with personalised guidance on recommended pre-university or university for digital tech courses and scholarships within minutes will be available soon to help students make the right decision in furthering their studies.

Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) Talent Development and Digital Entrepreneurship vice president Dr Sumitra Nair (pix) said many students lacked information on which digital tech tertiary courses and education funds they qualify for, and which universities have industry-relevant courses with high employment rates.

“At the moment, the only way to find out is for parents and students to spend hours researching each individual university,” she said to Bernama here today.

Hence, MDEC has joined forces with Genesis Data Asia Sdn Bhd, supported by the Ministry of Education, to launch the platform in order to scale up the awareness and empower parents and students to make more well-informed decisions about tertiary education pathways for digital tech courses.

Through the platform, students will receive personalised recommendations to guide their applications to universities and scholarship providers by entering their academic results.

Students will also be guided on subjects they need to improve should they wish to target specific digital tech courses offered by Premier Digital Tech Institutions (PDTI).

The Digital Tech Tertiary Matching Platform will be made available to the public during the #mydigitalmaker Fair 2019 which will be held on Sept 14 & 15 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec).

The fair is a two-day family-friendly festival comprising exhibitions, workshops, competitions, career immersions, and expert talks that celebrate the digital maker movement. — Bernama