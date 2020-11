SEREMBAN: It was indeed much-needed relief when the flood victims of Kampung Ismail, here, were given towels and mattresses by the Residents Association of Murugesu Garden and Ampangan Hill (MGAH) and the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) of Kampung Ismail today.

When the floods hit on Nov 4, the villagers escaped with barely the clothes on their backs.

Not only were their houses damaged, they lost almost all their belongings after the water rose to 1.5 metres.

“We couldn’t just stand by and not do anything as many of the victims are our friends, and some even relatives,” said MGAH residents association chairman Mohd Safian Ramly.

He added that they immediately set up a sub-committee to raise funds for the victims.

“I thank our residents for responding quickly to this fundraising drive to help the victims,” he added.

MPKK Kampung Ismail chairman Abdul Karim Osman, also fondly known as Tok Karim, said the victims could not salvage much of their belongings as the flood waters rose quickly.

“The water was rising so fast that most people panicked and just concentrated on saving their family and themselves,” he added.

Fundraising project manager Kathrine Philo said the residents association committee members had taken a drive around the area after the floods to see for themselves the damage caused.

“We were shocked by the devastation and the untold pain the victims would have endured.

“Our chairman Mohd Safian proposed that we do our bit for the victims and our residents responded positively.

“We collected close to RM2,000 in a matter of days,” she added.