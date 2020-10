PETALING JAYA: Non-government organisations (NGO) and private entities have moved in to support Sabah as the state continues its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

National petroleum company Petronas, through its corporate social responsibility arm Yayasan Petronas, is contributing RM2.5 million worth of medical equipment and personal protection equipment to hospitals across Sabah to support the medical frontliners’ efforts in managing the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

Yayasan Petronas is providing medical equipment such as powered air purifying respirators, high flow nasal cannula, four parameter vital sign monitors and high-end physiologic monitors for the nursing care, emergency and trauma, intensive care and paediatric intensive care wards.

The contribution will be channelled in stages to public hospitals in Kota Kinabalu, Keningau, Tawau, Sandakan and Lahad Datu.

Yayasan Petronas chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Nizam Salleh expressed hope the contribution will help Sabah overcome the third wave of infections.

Cahaya Society, an NGO that aims to empower underprivileged children in Sandakan, launched an initiative called “Prihatin Cahaya” yesterday to raise funds for the underprivileged.

Its coordinator, Asrin Utong, said funds totalling RM10,000 will be needed to pay for dry goods and hygiene kits for 250 families, including single mothers.

Sandakan is one of 16 districts classified as a red zone, according to the Health Ministry last week.

Kembara Soup Kitchen founder William Cheah said the NGO is working with about 200 Sabahan volunteers called “Semporna Heroes” to collect funds to purchase face shields, formula milk, and isolation gowns for frontliners as well as those who have been affected by the pandemic. He said they have raised RM60,000 through a recent car boot sale.

Mercy Malaysia has activated a psychosocial support hotline for Sabahans in light of the pandemic.

Its programme operations general manager Said Alhudzari said dedicated volunteers were ready to lend an ear to those struggling with anxiety and depression.

Psychosocial volunteers from Mercy Malaysia and two psychology officers from the Health Ministry will assist with calls every day from 8am to 5pm.

The hotline number is 088 33 8088.