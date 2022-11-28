Aide: Former PM Ismail also refused new car and stayed in own house

PETALING JAYA: There is nothing extraordinary about Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim turning down a new official vehicle, says an aide to former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

Ismail’s former press secretary, Ruhaidini Abd Kadir said the Bera MP had also turned down the option of using a new official car and staying in Seri Perdana when he became the ninth prime minister last year.

“In fact, Ismail even refused to approve upgrades to Perdana 1 (the official aircraft of the prime minister),” she wrote on her Facebook today.

She also pointed out that Ismail continued to stay in his personal home and opted against moving to Seri Perdana, though the prime minister’s official residence had been nicely renovated.

On Saturday, Anwar said no new official car will be purchased for his use, nor will any renovations be carried out at his office.

Yesterday, the Pakatan Harapan chairman said he turned down the use of a new Mercedes-Benz S600 as his official car.