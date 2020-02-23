Aide: PM not going to Sheraton (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will not make an announcement at the Sheraton Hotel tonight as earlier reported.

An aide of the prime minister also said Mahathir would not be going there when contacted by theSun.

“No announcement. No press conference tonight,” he said in a Whatsapp message.

theSun had earlier reported that Mahathir was expected to make a special announcement here at the Sheraton Hotel tonight.

Anxiety and anticipation have filled the premises of the hotel here where a number of PKR politicians had begun gathering since 11am.

As of 6.30pm, Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Kamarudin Jaafar, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Segamat MP Edmund Santhara Kumar and Tian Chua, advisor to the works minister, are among those present at a conference room at the PJ Sheraton Hotel.

About 40 journalists and about 100 PKR supporters are also anxiously awaiting a shocking announcement expected from Mahathir and Azmin’s faction of the party.

Also present are a dozen plainclothes police personnel from the district police headquarters.

Traffic flow at the ground floor are being managed and monitored by a group of traffic police personnel.