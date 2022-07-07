Aidiladha: Police to conduct Op Lancar from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will conduct a nationwide operation dubbed Op Lancar from tomorrow until July 10 to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Aidiladha celebrations this weekend.

In a statement, PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the operation would involve all police personnel, including the car and motorcycle patrol units.

“The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department has also identified traffic congestion hotspots to focus on, besides using the drones to detect traffic offenders who are misusing emergency lanes,” she said.

She said road users were also advised to plan their journey and keep abreast with current traffic updates, while at the same time complying with all traffic rules and regulations.

“PDRM is committed to ensuring everyone’s safety and comfort during the Aidiladha exodus,” she said. — Bernama