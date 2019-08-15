Air quality improves in some Sarawak areas

KUCHING: The air quality in Kuala Baram had improved as at 3pm today but remained at the “very unhealthy” level, with the Air Pollutants Index (API) reading at 217 at the monitoring station at the Miri Industrial Training Institute there.

The reading yesterday was 364, according to a statement of the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat.

It said that based on the statistics of the Department of Environment (DoE), the API reading in Sri Aman improved to 195 compared to 243 yesterday.

The API readings for Miri and SK Baram also improved, to 72 and 74, respectively. The air quality in Kuching was at 71; Samarahan, 69; Sarikei, 72; Sibu, 67; Samalaju, 63; Bintulu, 64; Mukah, 61; Kapit, 60; and Limbang, 57.

A reading of zero to 50 shows that the air quality is healthy; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy and over 300, hazardous. — Bernama