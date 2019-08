KUALA LUMPUR: The Air Pollution Index (API) for Miri, Sarawak is still at a hazardous level, with a reading of 395 recorded at 7pm today, according to the Department of Environment portal.

Yesterday, Miri recorded a hazardous reading of 390 at 3pm, with numbers dipping a few hours later, only to enter the hazardous category again at 5am this morning.

Meanwhile, Johan Setia Klang in Selangor still recorded an unhealthy reading of 126 at 7pm today.

The majority of other areas in the country recorded moderate readings from this morning.

The API readings comprise the following categories: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (moderate), 101-200 (unhealthy), 201-300 (very unhealthy) and 301 and above (hazardous).

Updated readings can be accessed at apims.doe.gov.my — Bernama