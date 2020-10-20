Air Selangor monitors water intakes, enforcement in hands of other agencies - CEO

SHAH ALAM: Air Selangor Sdn Bhd’s (Air Selangor) responsibility is only as a water supply operator and to monitor the water intake site to ensure that clean raw water supply is channeled to consumers, Air Selangor Chief Executive Officer Suhaimi Kamaralzaman said today.

He explained that enforcement regarding the pollution of raw water supply is undertaken by the Selangor Water Management Board (LUAS) and several related agencies.

“Our task when there is contamination (of raw water supply) is to cease operation (of the water treatment plant (WTP)) and do our best to provide information as fast as possible to consumers,” he said.

According to him, four WTPs, namely Sungai Selangor Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Rantau Panjang, were forced to stop six times this year due to contamination in rivers.

The stop work order at all four plants have caused unscheduled water disruptions to over 1.2 million consumers in the Klang Valley, he said during a press conference after the ‘Providing Drinking Water to Rimba Jaya residents’ ceremony today.

Suhaimi said 55 per cent, or 715 out of 1,292 areas have had their water supply restored fully following the unscheduled water disruption yesterday.

“A total of 577 areas are still affected and in the process of having their water supply restored. we are maximising our efforts to restore water supply to affected areas.

“We are planning to restore water supply to all 1,292 areas by 8 am, this Thursday,” he said, adding that Air Selangor has mobilised 129 water tankers to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres and residential areas.

A total of 1,196,457 Air Selangor account holders in 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley experienced an unscheduled water disruption after four Sungai Selangor WTPs ceased operations due to contamination on Monday. -Bernama