KUALA LUMPUR: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has planned maintenance works for several key assets this year, to ensure consumers can enjoy continuous water supply in the future.

Air Selangor corporate communications chief Elina Baseri in a statement today said the maintenance works had received the approval of the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

Among them, she said, was the connecting of new pipes near the Carlsberg factory at Persiaran Selangor, Section 15, Shah Alam, which would cause a 48-hour water supply disruption in some areas.

Elina said the work would be carried out on March 30, from 9 am to 9 pm, with scheduled water supply disruptions in five areas in Petaling, 14 areas in Klang and 12 areas in Shah Alam, while the supply was expected to be fully restored by 9 am, April 1.

Apart from that, she said the valve replacement work on the raw water pipeline from the Klang Gates Dam would cause a temporary shutdown of the Bukit Nanas and Wangsa Maju Water Treatment Plants (LRAs) which would result in a scheduled water supply disruption for 68 hours.

Elina said the work would be carried out from 9 am to 9 pm on April 6, and it would cause water supply disruptions in 12 areas in Gombak and 46 areas in Kuala Lumpur, with full recovery expected by 5 am on April 9.

“The duration of the water supply disruption and restoration time in the affected areas varies depending on the quantity of water supply, the distance of the consumers’ premises, and the water pressure in the distribution system,“ she said.

Meanwhile, she said Air Selangor was also planning to carry out maintenance works on main assets at the Cheras Batu 11 LRA on June 15, the Sungai Langat LRA (July 6) and the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 LRA (Oct 5).

She said the implementation of the scheduled works took into account various factors including avoiding the main examination periods for government schools as well as dates with important events planned.

“Air Selangor would like to clarify that the implementation of this scheduled work is to enable the main assets and water supply distribution system to remain at the optimum level.

“The improvement of the pipeline infrastructure is also part of Air Selangor’s efforts in improving its service quality for the convenience of consumers in the future,“ she added.

For more information, consumers may visit the Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com, or refer to any of Air Selangor's official communication channels on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter; or call the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300.- Bernama