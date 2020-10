KUALA LUMPUR: IKHLAS, airasia.com’s Muslim-friendly line of business, has launched its ‘IKHLAS For Sabah’ digital donation today as part of its Sadaqah (charity) service to extend a helping hand to at least 2,500 families in hard-hit communities in the state due to Covid-19 pandemic.

This digital donation drive will be from today until Nov 30, 2020, and the public can contribute any amount via its website ikhlas.com, as well as via the airasia.com super app.

“Without a doubt, Sabah is one of the states that has been hardest hit by the pandemic. Although various groups have started providing assistance to Sabah, there are still many communities that have yet to be reached and we want to do our part in assisting as many people as possible, especially the urban poor,” head of IKHLAS, Ikhlas Kamarudin said in a statement today.

“We aim to assist at least 2,500 families across various communities by working with local Sabahan NGOs to identify groups who are in need such as the underprivileged, single mothers, differently-abled people, local indigenous groups, as well as frontliners from all faiths.

“The donations collected will be used to purchase supplies such as basic necessities from local merchants and SMEs within Sabah to help them keep afloat during these challenging times,” he said.

Since April 2020, the IKHLAS Sadaqah service has collected RM1.3 million through its first digital donation drive ‘Give With IKHLAS’, which has benefited over 15,000 families nationwide.

IKHLAS is a line of business under airasia.com that mainly caters to Muslim communities around the world by providing unparalleled access to faith-based practices. This includes religious obligations such as umrah, qurban, aqiqah and Shariah-compliant lifestyle choices.

For further details, updates on donation drives and upcoming initiatives, please visit the website at ikhlas.com, or Instagram ikhlasdotcom and Facebook ikhlasdotcom. — Bernama