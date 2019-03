TEMERLOH: An air-conditioning technician pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today on a charge of causing the death of a man about two weeks ago.

The plea by Lau Kar Shen, 22, from Taman Meranti Jaya, Bera near here, was recorded before Judge Azuar Che Yusof.

Lau was charged with causing the death of Azraff Kamarulzaman, 25, by the roadside near a palm oil estate of Kampung Paya Lang, Mengkuang, in Bera between midnight and 2 am on March 14.

The prosecution was done by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ain Fadilla Md Ali under Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of 30 years and is liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Lawyer Eddy Tajuddin who represented Lau appealed the court to reduce the RM15,000 bail offered by the prosecution because his client only earned a monthly income of RM1,500 and was supporting his brother, who is still studying, and a father, who is suffering from a stroke.

The judge allowed Lau bail of RM12,000 with one surety and set April 23 for remention. — Bernama