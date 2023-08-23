Aircraft crash: Eight families to receive benefits from Perkeso - Sivakumar

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight families from the 10 victims of the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crash along the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), near the Elmina township in Shah Alam will receive compensation from the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso).

Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar (pix) said one beneficiary will receive the Survivors’ Pension Benefit under the Employees’ Social Security Act (Act 4).

“Another beneficiary is eligible to receive two benefits, namely the Dependent’s Benefits under the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme Act (Act 789) and Survivors’ Pension Benefit under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4).

“However, two families will not receive the PERKESO benefits because one of them was a civil servant and the other did not contribute to the scheme,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Sivakumar said PERKESO managed the funeral arrangements of seven victims with an amount of RM2,000 under the Funeral Management Benefit while the payment to another next of kin was still delayed as there has been no response from the family.

On Aug 17, Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun was among 10 people who perished in the plane crash.

The 10 comprised five passengers and two crew members while two others were a p-hailing rider and an e-hailing driver who were travelling along the expressway. -Bernama