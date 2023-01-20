‘Aiskrim Gula Apong’, signature dishes celebrate PM’s first visit to Sarawak

KUCHING: Palm sugar ice cream (aiskrim gula apong), a unique confectionary delight popular in Sarawak is among the mouth-watering dishes served during the ‘kenduri rakyat’ (people’s feast) event with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Kubah Ria, here today.

Anwar, who arrived with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for his first visit to the state after he was appointed Prime Minister, enjoyed the locally flavoured ice cream at Sarawak’s largest small and medium business centre after performing Friday prayers at the Jamek Mosque, along with thousands of the Sarawak people.

‘Gula apong’ is sugar made from the sap of the ‘nipah’ palm which grows along the coastal areas in the state.

Anwar also enjoyed dishes that are normally served during ‘pengilan’ (feast) in the state as well as its signature fruit namely ‘dabai’ and dishes such as ‘suntong tutok’ (flattened grilled squid).

Accompanying him were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as Sarawak Deputies Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

After the event, Anwar proceeded to pay a courtesy call to Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at his residence in Demak Jaya before returning to Kuala Lumpur. Bernama