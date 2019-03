JOHOR BARU: All the 111 schools in Pasir Gudang ordered to close on March 13 to keep students away from the toxic fumes of effluents discarded into a nearby river will remain closed until the upcoming one-week school holidays beginning on Friday.

This was announced today by Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik to reporters at the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council stadium that has been temporarily turned into a medic base for the treatment of people affected by the fumes.

Chemical waste discarded into Sungai Kim Kim had given off toxic fumes that sent about 1,000 people, many of whom were schoolchildren, to hospital and resulted in the massive clean-up of the river.

“We are looking at the precaution principle. The (111) schools will remain closed until the school holidays. We will make announcements from time to time. The reopening of the schools will be announced later,“ he said.

Maszlee said the ministry had not decided as yet on the replacement classes for the days the schools will remain closed.

“That will be decided later. The more pressing issue is health,“ he said, adding that there will no change in the examinations schedule.

The minister reminded the students to take care of their health during the closure of the schools.

Earlier, Maszlee was given a briefing by the relevant agencies on the status of the river pollution. — Bernama