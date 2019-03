JOHOR BARU: A total of 506 individuals are being treated with nine of them at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while all 111 schools in Pasir Gudang have been ordered closed today following the pollution of chemicals due to the discharge of chemicals at Sungai Kim Kim, here last Thursday.

A total of 166 individuals were now being treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital.

The chemical pollution case which entered its seventh day today saw the number of new cases rising with students of several more schools around the area seeking treatment at the Dewan Komuniti Taman Pasir Putih for breathing problems, nausea and vomiting.

Following the closure of the schools including secondary schools, the Education Ministry said candidates who sat for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) at the schools involved could obtain their examination results tomorrow at the District Education Office (PPD) Pasir Gudang after 10am or look at the results via mySMS 15888.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said his ministry had mobilised six health clinic teams, two ambulances and two teams from the Sultan Ismail Hospital; two ambulances and two teams from the Sultanah Aminah Hospital; as well as ambulance assistance from non-governmental agencies to tackle patients affected by the incident.

In addition, mobile clinics were also placed at Taman Mawar and Taman Pasir Putih to enable early treatment to be rendered to the patients involved.

Dzulkefly also reminded members of the public especially those living in the Pasir Gudang area to carry out preventive work by avoiding from being in the affected area and to wear face mask of the type R95.

Meanwhile, Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian at a press conference held after chairing a special meeting of the State Disaster Management Committee lasting almost three hours said the situation at the moment was under control and there was no necessity to declare an emergency in the area. — Bernama