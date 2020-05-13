All govt offices and service counters will be opened to the public

PETALING JAYA: The cabinet meeting today has decided that all government offices and especially their service counters will be opened fully to the public.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) announced this during the National Security Council’s daily press conference in Putrajaya.

He shared that the Road and Transport Department (JPJ) counters are fully operational starting today and this will be followed by other government departments.

“All SOPs that have been set by the government must be obeyed such as body temperature screenings, social distancing and use of hand sanitisers.

“Offices involved must also be sanitised first before resuming operations,” he added.

