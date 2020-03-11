All PLUS, LPT2 highways will operate RFID lanes starting April 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Starting April 1, PLUS-operated highway users will be able to use the Touch ‘n Go Radio Frequency Identification (RFIA) payment facility at all its 83 closed toll systems in the country.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said the RFID service will also be available on the East Coast Highway 2 (LPT2).

In a statement today, Azman said the implementation of RFID on these highways is in line with the government’s vision of a Multi-Lane Free-Flow (MLFF) which offers cashless toll transaction and ensure smooth traffic movement at all toll plazas.

He said effective April 1, there will be a total of 173 RFID lanes in operation, including 131 dedicated specifically to RFID lanes at 83 toll plazas on Plus expressway.

Meanwhile, Azman said toll transactions using Touch ‘n Go and SmartTAG will still be accepted at the toll plazas to provide time for the road users to switch to RFID.

“From March 13 onwards, a total of 17 RFID Fitment centres will be available at selected key rest and recreation areas (R&R) along PLUS highways, including at Sungai Buloh Overhead Bridge Restaurant (both directions), Seremban R&R (bothdirections), Tapah R&R (both directions), Gopeng RTC at Simpang Pulai layby and Temerloh R&R(both directions),” he added.

Azman said that the past 36 months had enabled PLUS to harmonise the RFID system with Touch N Go and by April 2020, the entire PLUS highway (both Open Toll and Close Toll systems) will accept payment via RFID.

“We anticipate increase in demand of RFID, especially among our daily highway customers, which is approximately around 1.7 million,” he said.

Touch ‘n Go RFID stickers are available at fitment centres and the full list of the centres can be obtained via https://rfidregister.touchngo.com.my/fitment-centres. - Bernama