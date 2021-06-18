All registered in MySejahtera will get Covid vaccine — MOH

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has given assurance that all individuals who have registered for vaccination in the MySejahtera app will be given appointment dates to receive the vaccine.

As such, Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said the public need not worry about that as the government had secured adequate access to the vaccine and the next batch expected to arrive in July would be in a large quantity.

“As long as their names are there (in MySejahtera), they need not worry...all will get the vaccine because we are not only targeting that 80 percent of the people will be vaccinated, we want foreign workers too to be vaccinated,” he told reporters after visiting the vaccination centre (PPV) at the Pantai Hospital here today.

Dr Noor Azmi said this when asked about the concern of the public on not getting the appointment dates despite having registered in MySejahtera for quite some time.

He also expressed confidence that the vaccination rate could be accelerated between next month and August as targeted by the government.

Dr Noor Azmi also said that the government had secured the CanSino one-shot vaccine which would be given to residents in rural and remote areas who were having difficulties going to the PPV.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Azmi also urged all private hospitals, private general practitioners (GP) and private specialist hospitals to register as PPV.

He said the national target was to have 75 private hospitals operating as PPV this month but only 67 were operational to date including seven in Penang.

“Indeed, we are urging more private hospitals and GP to come forward and help the government in the national immunisation programme,” he added. — Bernama