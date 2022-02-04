Allegation of armed men in Tambisan: No clues found - Police

LAHAD DATU: There are no clues to affirm the allegation that a group of armed foreign men had infiltrated into Lahad Datu through the waters of Long Patau in Tambisan on Jan 28, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah.

He said the Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters and the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) had carried out action in terms of intelligence and investigation related to the matter.

“Nevertheless, the police along with other security forces have always paid attention to security on the east coast of Sabah and Sabah in general from any external threats,“ he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Idris advised the public not to worry unduly about the state’s security level. — Bernama