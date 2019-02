PUTRAJAYA: The alleged move to bring a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is merely a spin by cybertroopers, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) vice-president Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman.

He said he had not heard of any such conspiracy, and that he only knew that more people had called for Mahathir to be given more time as the prime minister to carry out his duties.

“There are many paid cybertroopers ... the more money they get, the more spinning they will do.

“I have not heard of any (conspiracy). On the other hand, I have heard many people saying they like Mahathir.

“As far as I’m concerned, he is doing fine. He is doing whatever he can to help the country get back to normalcy,“ he said.

Abdul Rashid, who is chairman of the Electoral Reform Committee, spoke to reporters here today after a meeting with stakeholders to reform the electoral system. — Bernama