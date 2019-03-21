Allocation for SIS is to help vulnerable group: Hannah Yeoh

KUALA LUMPUR: Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister, Hannah Yeoh said her ministry provided funds to Sisters in Islam (SIS) in order to help a vulnerable group.

She said the non-governmental organisation (NGO) had done extensive work to help the vulnerable group of women by giving them free legal aid.

“My portfolio is to help the vulnerable group, we don’t look into religious issues and NGOs such as SIS is the one that helps this target group. We feel that the work is extensive, they have helped to give legal aid to more than 8,000 people.

“We will help them and the allocation given is under me as deputy minister. I work within what is allowed for me to give,“ she told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

She was asked to comment on the issue of a RM20,000 allocation channelled to SIS which was raised by opposition parties. — Bernama