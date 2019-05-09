Almost 40% of PH pledges fulfilled: Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has fulfilled almost 40% of its pledges in its first year of administering the country, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today.

He said the government’s performance with regard to fulfilling Government Pledges for the period May 10, 2018 to April 30, 2019 as contained in the “Building Nation and Fulfilling Hope” book was 39.01%.

“We have four more years to ensure all the pledges can be implemented and we are confident all can be achieved before our mandate ends,“ Mahathir said in his premier address in conjunction with the first anniversary of PH rule at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here.

The performance was measured through the progress status of 464 Initiatives which are policies and specific actions mentioned in each pledge.

“A total of 53 Initiatives or 11.42% have been fulfilled out of 128 Initiatives. Another 283 Initiatives or 60.99% were at the In Planning or Not Yet Started stage,“ he said.

Mahathir said this performance showed an improvement of 29.34% compared to 9.67% on Dec 31, 2018.

He spelt out the PH government’s achievements one by one, starting with the legal reforms.

“All laws that are cruel and oppress people have been abolished or have their enforcement suspended. Implementation of the death penalty has been suspended while studying the views of the rakyat, not all of whom agree that the punishment be abolished,“ Mahathir said.

It is the same with the fake news law which has been suspended pending abolition, and the media has also been given full freedom without having to wait for instructions from Putrajaya like the practice before this.

The promise to return to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 has been implemented and acknowledged by the federal government with the recognition of Malaysia as a union of Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

Mahathir said economic growth was continuing and there were signs that investor confidence had increased.

Furthermore, the fact that Malaysia remained stable and peaceful was a big achievement for PH because many had feared that the country could plunge into racial and religious riots if PH governed the country, he said.

He said PH clearly practised the rule of law and the separation of powers between the three branches of a democratic country — legislators, the executive and judiciary.

Specific initiatives for the well-being of Felda settlers, the Indian community and women were also being intensified, he said.

“Although the government is still not satisfied with efforts to place more women as policy-makers, several appointments have shown the government’s commitment to this initiative,“ the prime minister said.

Mahathir said apart from several important posts in the cabinet, for the first time in the country’s history women had been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Chief Justice.

Bank Negara Malaysia, he said, is again led by a woman while several government-linked companies are helmed by women and many senior government officers are women.

“Initiatives to give opportunities to young people to play important roles in policy-making are also emphasised. The government has also appointed a young man as a Cabinet member,“ he said.

The prime minister said affordable housing was another issue which had gained the government’s attention, as evident from the setting up of the National Affordable Housing Council, which brings the work of all related agencies under one roof and is chaired by the prime minister.

“This council, among other things, will take steps to build one million affordable houses in two terms and maintain an open database on unsold affordable houses to prevent the hiding of information by irresponsible developers,“ Mahathir said.

He is confident that this initiative can build 100,000 affordable houses in 2019. — Bernama